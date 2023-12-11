Changeable weather is expected this week: rain is expected several times at the beginning of the week, and on Tuesday a peak temperature of around 12 degrees Celsius may occur, then in the second half of the week the sun will come out, the night frosts will return, and even in the hottest hours it will only be 1-8 degrees is expected – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was delivered to MTI.

On Monday, it is likely to be very cloudy or overcast, the mist and fog will disappear in an increasingly large area. In the afternoon, the clouds will start to break and decrease from the west. Sporadic periodic rain and showers are likely, in Borsod, in the mountains, there may even be sleet and snow at the beginning. The southerly wind will be brisk in several places. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 0 and 9 degrees, and it will be the coldest in the Northern Central Mountains.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly partly cloudy with lots of sunshine. At the same time, the sky may remain overcast in the northeastern border region, and in the southwest, the fog formed during the night will only slowly and gradually dissipate, so less sunshine is likely in these regions. From the afternoon, it will gradually cover everywhere from the southwest. In the north-eastern half of the country, there may be some showers until the morning, then during the day the tendency for precipitation will temporarily decrease, but from the evening, an extensive precipitation zone will arrive, and the rain will fall in more and more directions. In the northeastern part of the country, brisk, strong gusts may accompany the westerly wind, while the air movement remains weak in the southwest. The minimum is expected between minus 4 and 4 degrees. The peak value is usually between 7 and 12 degrees, but in the northeast and the permanently foggy southwest landscapes, it can be a few degrees lower.

On Wednesday, cloudy, humid weather with patches of fog is expected across the country. Rain and showers are likely in many places, heavy amounts of rain may fall in the southern part of the country, but mixed precipitation is not excluded near the northeastern border region. Air movement remains weak or moderate. The minimum temperature is usually between 2 and 7 degrees, but in the north and northeast, there may be values below freezing. By early afternoon, the temperature will rise between 2 and 9 degrees, it may be colder in the northeast.

On Thursday, the thick, closed frontal cloud will slowly recede, it will begin to break from the northwest, and the clouds will decrease. At first, more rain is expected in many places, then the tendency for precipitation will decrease in the second half of the day, and showers may occur only in some places. In many places, the northwest and north winds are getting stronger at times. Temperatures between minus 2 and 6 degrees are expected in the morning, values below freezing should be expected in the less cloudy western and northeastern regions protected from the wind. It is usually 5-9 degrees in the early afternoon, the weather may be a few degrees colder in the northeastern part of the country.

On Friday, the cloudiness will continue to break down and the cloudiness will decrease, so generally weakly cloudy and sunny weather is expected, but in the central part of the country, at the same time, more clouds may remain along a convergence zone. Precipitation is unlikely, rather, minor rain and snow may occur only in the central part of the country. In many places, the wind from the north and north-west direction is strengthening. The minimum temperature is usually expected to be between minus 2 and plus 3 degrees, but it can be a few degrees colder in places protected from the wind, less cloudy and freezing. In the early afternoon, the air warms up between 1 and 6 degrees.

On Saturday, it is usually slightly or moderately cloudy, sunny weather is expected, and precipitation is unlikely. In several places, lively, sometimes strong gusts may accompany the northwesterly and westerly winds. In the morning, the air usually cools down to between minus 7 and minus 1 degrees, but it can be a few degrees lower in the frost corners. 1-8 degrees likely in the early afternoon.

High-level clouds will increase and thicken on Sunday, precipitation is unlikely. The westerly wind may be accompanied by lively, strong gusts in some places. In the morning, the air usually cools down to between minus 7 and minus 1 degrees, but it can be a few degrees lower in the frost corners. 1-8 degrees likely in the early afternoon.

(MTI)