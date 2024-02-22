Last week, more than 60,000 people went to the doctor with flu-like symptoms

In the seventh week of the year – between February 12 and February 18 – 60,100 people went to the doctor with a flu-like illness based on the reports of doctors participating in the monitoring service, the National Center for Public Health and Pharmaceuticals (NNGYK) said in a report published on Thursday.



289,100 people consulted a doctor with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection.

They wrote that last week, respiratory samples from 359 patients arrived at the center’s laboratory. Among the 262 samples submitted by doctors, 67 patients had influenza A(H1pdm09), 28 patients had influenza A(H3), 8 patients had influenza B, 16 patients had RSV, 1 patient had human metapneumovirus, and 10 patients had SARS-CoV. -The pathological role of 2 viruses was confirmed.

The positivity rate for influenza was 39.3 percent, for RSV 6.1 percent, and for SARSCoV-2 positivity 3.8 percent. Among the 48 samples submitted by the sentinel hospitals, influenza A(H1pdm09) virus was identified in 15 patients, RSV in 13 patients, and human metapneumovirus in two patients, they added.

In the seventh week, the frequency of people visiting a doctor with flu symptoms increased in ten administrative areas, decreased in nine areas, and in one area – in the county of Veszprém – there was no change compared to the previous week.

The number of patients visiting a doctor per 100,000 inhabitants was the highest in Győr-Moson-Sopron (1,162), Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (972) and Somogy (944) counties, Heves (218), Békés (262) counties and the capital (393) a

the lowest.

Diseases caused by the influenza virus, confirmed by laboratory tests, were diagnosed in all areas of the country, they wrote.

