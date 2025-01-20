Cloudy, foggy, and misty weather expected early in the week, followed by winds and warming

At the beginning of next week, cloudy, foggy, and misty weather is expected. However, by Thursday, winds will pick up, and significant warming will begin, with temperatures reaching up to 14°C during the warmest hours by the weekend. On Friday, rain and showers are likely in many areas, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

Monday:

The weather will remain predominantly cloudy and foggy, with possible breaks in the clouds at higher altitudes, where the sun might shine for a few hours. In some places, light freezing drizzle, drizzle, or flurries may occur. Frost accumulation is expected in cloudy areas. Winds will remain light, and maximum temperatures are expected between -3°C and +2°C.

Tuesday:

Cloudy and foggy conditions will persist, with scattered light mixed precipitation, including rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Winds will remain moderate. Morning lows will range from -4°C to +1°C, with highs between -1°C and +4°C.

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy and foggy weather is expected, but larger breaks in the cloud cover may occur in Transdanubia. Light mixed precipitation will cease in eastern regions by the morning. Winds will generally remain moderate, with occasional strong gusts in Transdanubia. Morning temperatures will be between -5°C and +1°C, and afternoon highs will range from -1°C to +6°C.

Thursday:

The sky will be heavily cloudy or overcast, with occasional rain and sleet in mountainous regions. Southerly winds will strengthen in many areas and become strong in Transdanubia. Morning temperatures will range from -3°C to +2°C, with daytime highs typically between 5°C and 12°C, though it may be colder in the northeast.

Friday:

The day will start with heavy clouds or overcast skies, but the cloud cover will decrease from the west. Rain and showers are expected in many places. Winds from the south and southwest will be lively, with strong gusts in Transdanubia. Morning lows will be between -1°C and +6°C, while afternoon highs will range from 5°C to 12°C.

Saturday:

In the morning, patches of fog and mist may develop, some of which could persist for longer periods. During the day, the sky will be variably, occasionally heavily, cloudy, but significant precipitation is unlikely. The southwest wind will occasionally strengthen. Morning temperatures will range from -1°C to +5°C, with afternoon highs between 5°C and 13°C.

Sunday:

Morning fog and mist patches are likely, and in windless areas, they may persist for longer periods. During the day, the sky will be variably cloudy, with little to no significant precipitation expected. The southwest wind will occasionally become strong. Morning temperatures will be between -2°C and +3°C, with afternoon highs ranging from 5°C to 14°C.

(MTI)