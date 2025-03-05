Meteorology: February was drier and slightly colder than average

February was drier and slightly colder than average, according to a Facebook post by HungaroMet Zrt. on Tuesday.

A summary of the year’s second month indicated that the average national temperature in February was 0.5 degrees Celsius, which is 0.7 degrees below the 1991-2020 average. The report added that the last time February had a below-average temperature was in 2018.

According to the analysis, the average monthly temperature was mostly above 1 degree in the western and southwestern regions of Transdanubia, between 0 and 1 degrees in the central part of the country and the southern Great Plain, while in the north and northeast, it generally remained below freezing.

Following a dry January, February also saw little precipitation. Based on the available data, the national average precipitation for the month was only 19.2 millimeters, which is 48% below the 1991-2020 average of 36.9 millimeters.

The report added that while some small areas in Transdanubia and the southern Great Plain recorded monthly precipitation of around 30 millimeters, most of the country saw only 15-20 millimeters. In the central part of the country, many areas had less than 15 millimeters of precipitation in February, with some places recording less than 10 millimeters.

(MTI)