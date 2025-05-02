Summer-like weather continues this weekend, but showers may arrive on Sunday

Sunny weather will continue on the first weekend of May, with temperatures reaching up to 31 degrees Celsius on Saturday. However, Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms likely in many areas, and a drop in maximum temperatures — around Sopron, it may only reach 19–20 degrees — according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, mostly sunny skies are expected with only a few cumulus and cirrus clouds. The southern and southwestern winds may become breezy in some places. Afternoon temperatures will range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will also bring sunny weather, even with some cumulus and cirrus clouds. From the afternoon, a few showers or isolated thunderstorms may develop in the northern counties. The southwesterly wind will pick up, becoming strong in some areas. Morning temperatures will generally be between 10 and 16 degrees, but it may be a few degrees cooler in colder northeastern spots. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise between 25 and 31 degrees.

On Sunday, mostly cloudy conditions are expected with occasional sunny intervals, especially in the southwestern and southern parts of the country where the sun may still shine often. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop in more and more places, though the likelihood of precipitation is lower in the southern counties. The western and southwestern winds may become breezy or strong in many areas, then shift to a northwesterly direction, and stormy gusts may occur during thunderstorms. Morning lows will range between 10 and 17 degrees, while afternoon highs will generally be between 22 and 29 degrees — but only around 19–20 degrees near Sopron.

(MTI)