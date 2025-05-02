The new pope’s robe is ready in three different sizes

Raniero Mancinelli, a Roman tailor, has prepared the future pope’s first robe in three different sizes.

As the conclave begins on Wednesday and may elect any cardinal, the owner of the Mancinelli tailor shop near the Vatican has sewn papal robes in sizes 50, 54, and 58 for the next pontiff.

“As usual, I delivered three different sizes to the Papal State. The outfit includes a sash with gold fringes to tie around the waist — I made both a narrower and a wider version — as well as the round papal skullcap, which I made in just one size. If something doesn’t fit, I’ll adjust it the day after the election,” Mancinelli told MTI.

The robe in question is the snow-white garment in which the newly elected pope appears on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. The white color distinguishes the pope from all other clergy and makes him easily recognizable to the faithful.

Eighty-six-year-old Raniero Mancinelli personally runs his family’s tailoring business, located on Borgo Pio Street, named after Pope Pius IV, which begins at the Vatican’s St. Anne’s Gate. Though the shop is small, it is widely known and highly respected in ecclesiastical circles. Recently, the shop has been so crowded with customers that it was hard to move: during MTI’s visit, a Vietnamese archbishop was trying on a biretta, while an Italian priest was buying a new black shirt. The store sells everything from cardinal lace shirts to reliquaries adorned with angels.

Following Italian tradition, Mancinelli operates the shop with his wife, daughter, and granddaughter. He has dressed several popes, including Pope Francis, during his election in 2013.

He shared that Pope Francis chose the simplest fabric available from the wide selection. The new pope’s robe is made from the same material — a pure Italian wool fabric weighing 220 grams per square meter.

He added that the traditional papal robe features thirty-three small white buttons, symbolizing Christ’s age. However, for ease and speed of dressing, the number of buttons has been reduced in recent years.

Mancinelli noted that the pope’s robe must be pure white, but it’s a very delicate color — since everyone touches the pope and his clothing, the fabric gets dirty easily and must be washed every two to three days. That’s why the pope needs a dozen identical robes.

Asked how comfortable the pope’s garment is, the master tailor replied: “If the tailor does a good job, the pope wears a comfortable robe.”

(MTI)