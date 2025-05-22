Rain and cool weather are expected on Friday, followed by a sunny weekend

On Friday, widespread rain, showers and even thunderstorms are expected, with temperatures falling—on persistently wet areas highs may stay below 18 °C. By Saturday, the chance of precipitation will decrease, and the weekend will see mostly sunny intervals with some cumulus clouds. On Sunday, daytime highs may climb just above 20 °C, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt. provided to MTI on Thursday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy or overcast skies, with only brief breaks in the cloud cover. A clear decrease in cloudiness may begin from the west late in the evening. Rain and showers are expected in many regions, with thunderstorms possible in the east. Significant precipitation is likely over large areas, though northwestern Hungary may remain dry in places. Winds will shift northerly, accompanied by lively to strong gusts across much of the country, while southeastern regions may still see gentle southerly breezes. Highs will range between 13 °C and 18 °C—cooler where rain persists, slightly warmer in the southeast.

Saturday: Sunny intervals with cumulus clouds across most of the country, though these clouds may occasionally thicken into overcast skies. In the Great Plain and northeastern regions, skies will start overcast but gradually break up, except in northernmost Szabolcs, where it will remain cloudy. East of the Danube, isolated showers are possible, with persistent rain in the northeast overnight. The north-to-northwest wind will strengthen in places. Overnight lows will be 4–10 °C, with daytime highs of 14–21 °C.

Sunday: Sunny weather in the east and central Hungary, with more clouds in the west. A few isolated showers may occur. The north to northeast wind will be lively, occasionally strong. Overnight lows will be 2–8 °C, and daytime highs are expected between 18 °C and 23 °C.

