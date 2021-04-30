May will starts with warm but rainy weather

There will also be sunshine over the weekend, but windy and rainy weather will be typical in many places. At the same time, warm weather is expected, in some places they can measure up to 28 degrees Celsius, but from Sunday afternoon, the National Meteorological Service warns of significant cooling in its national medium-term forecast submitted to MTI.

On Friday, the sun shines for several hours, but there can still be showers and thunderstorms in several places – with the least chance in the Little Plain. Rainfall decreases in the evening. During the day it will be brisk in several places, in some places strong winds, which can increase into storms in the vicinity of thunderstorms.

Due to the risk of thunderstorms to Budapest, Pest, Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Csongrád-Csanád, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Nógrád, Somogy, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Tolna and Zala counties a first instance warning was issued. Békés, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Csongrád-Csanád, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties also issued a first-degree warning due to the risk of rainstorms.

The lowest temperature on Friday is between 9-14 degrees and the highest between 18-25 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms can be expected in several places on Saturday, May 1st, but there will also be sunny periods. The wind will be strong in many places, stormy in thunderstorms. Temperatures may rise from 7-14 degrees in the morning to 19-28 degrees in the afternoon (maxima above 25 degrees are expected in the southern counties, with cooler near the northeastern border).

The sun shines for several hours on Sundays, but there may still be showers and thunderstorms in several places. The wind is getting stronger, increasing in many places – not just in the vicinity of thunderstorms. It will be 9-16 degrees during the coldest hours. During the day, 19-27 degrees are likely – read the forecast, in which they added: a rapid, significant cooling is expected from the northwest on Sunday afternoon.

MTI