An aircraft technician training starts in Debrecen

The Debrecen Vocational Training Center (DSzC) will start training aircraft technician technicians and aircraft mechanic technicians from September to ensure the supply of specialists at the local airport, the DSzC chancellor said at a press conference.

Zsolt Tirpák said about 1,800 students are starting their studies at the center’s 11 institutions, 10 percent more than last year.

Member of Parliament László Pósán, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, reminded that several airlines have installed their service and maintenance departments in Debrecen, so in addition to the pilot training started earlier, there is a serious need for technicians and mechanics.

According to the politician, more and more families see the future and secure livelihood of their child in vocational training. He added that, in addition to the increase in the number of good students enrolling in vocational training, drop-out rates in vocational training institutions have decreased in recent years.

He mentioned as an example that while in 2016-17, 80,000 students and 11 percent of those in vocational training were at risk of dropping out, in 2020, that number was 50,000 (6.8 percent). “Even that’s a high number but you can already see the shift,” he said.

László Pósán considered the goal that no one should be left without qualification to be important because that is the only way to have a chance to appear on the labor market. He pointed out that there are currently 540 students in the country who are past 16 years of age and have not yet completed eight general. In 2019, that number was 1,645, he added.

Zsolt Tirpák emphasized that most students will start their studies in Debrecen in the new academic year in the fields of informatics and telecommunications, tourism and hospitality, specialized machine and vehicle manufacturing, construction, mechanical engineering, chemical industry, electronics and electrical engineering, farming and management, but they also recruited a significant number of students in the fields of transport and forwarding and beauty care.

In addition to aircraft technicians, the training of railway service technicians will also be launched as a new course in September, also in line with local needs, the chancellor noted.

He also reported that thousands of students take matriculation exams at their institutions during the May-June graduation exam period. They still complete their studies in the vocational high school system, they are followed by another year of vocational training, followed by a vocational examination, after which they apply in the labor market or in higher education.

More than two thousand students take a vocational examination, making them eligible to enter the labor market as a qualified professional or to pursue their studies in higher education. Eight hundred of them take the professional exam as adults – explained Zsolt Tirpák, noting that a significant part of the graduates gained practical knowledge in a corporate environment.

