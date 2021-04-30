Thief robs a 91-year-old man

On April 27, 2021, the police received a report that a 91-year-old man had his wallet stolen in Berekböszörmény. The police officers immediately went to the scene and listened to the victim, who said he had just left the savings cooperative when a man took him by the arm and offered to escort him home. The stranger didn’t even wait for his answer, he had already started walking with him. As it turned out later, he took his wallet out of his jacket pocket on the go, with the 120,000 forints in it. After the perpetrator was done, as if nothing had happened, he left his elderly victim.

Police officers in Biharkeresztes identified and apprehended a local resident who had confessed at the interrogation of the suspect within an hour based on the ID received. Investigators conducted a search at the 56-year-old man’s home and seized nearly 100,000 forints of the stolen money, and later returned it to the victim.

The staff of the Biharkeresztes Police Station of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters detained the suspect on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a robbery, and then made a proposal to order his criminal supervision.

police.hu