The patrols of the Balmazújváros Police Headquarters stopped a truck on road 3323 on April 29, 2021 at around 11 am. After the inspection, the police heard some noises in the grassy area next to the road. They set off in the direction of the sounds and found three kittens waiting, visibly orphaned and most of all hungry for their help. The patrols put them in the police car and handed them over to the staff of an animal shelter in Debrecen.

police.hu