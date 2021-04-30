New arrivals at the Debrecen Zoo: Meerkat twins

Thanks to the spring baby boom, and also the arrival of new residents, the Debrecen Zoo is home to a constantly enriching collection, where male meerkat twins from the Amsterdam Zoo have arrived in recent days. The newcomers, born in 2018, were delighted to be received by their peers after the routine quarantine period, so visitors will be able to meet the full-fledged team, which is expected to grow in the near future, following the upcoming reopening.

The meerkat, also known as the four-toed mongoose (Suricata suricatta), is a small predator living in savannah or desert areas of southern Africa. It typically searches for insects, smaller mammals or bird chicks, and possibly tuberous roots, during the day, while spending the nights in cavities dug with its strong legs. He lives in a team, up to 30 individuals can live in each cavity system. As many predators lurk for meerkats in their habitat, at least one member of the team straightens their hind legs and constantly spies on the surrounding landscape and sky, and warns their peers with a characteristic, barking sound when in danger.

Due to their curious nature and well-observed, close team dynamics, the meerkats are also very popular among visitors to the Debrecen Zoo, which is why the institution has been providing them with daily visuals for years. Of course, they will continue this tradition with the expanded team as soon as the reopening will happen.

Debrecen Zoo