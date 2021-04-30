Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar

Two cars collided in Debrecen, Bihari Street, on Thursday. One of the cars also collided with an electric pole. The vehicles were inspected and de-energized by professional firefighters at the county seat.

Between Berettyóújfalu and Szentpéterszeg, on the canal bank, a reedy area of ​​half a hectare burned. The professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu intervened with a jet of water and hand tools.

Reeds burned in patches near Püspökladány, five hundred square meters. The professional firefighters from Püspökladány quenched the flames with a jet of water.

On Thursday night, a carbon monoxide sensor gave signals in Berekböszörmény, Bocskai Street. There was a tiled stove in the family house. Professional firefighters in Berettyóújfalu carried out measurements that showed the presence of dangerous gas in the air. No one was injured in the incident, but the family of four temporarily moved to relatives.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate