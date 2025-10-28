Eight Hungarian citizens were among the victims of a Kenyan plane crash

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Eight Hungarian citizens were among the victims of a Kenyan plane crash

Eight Hungarian and two German citizens, along with the Kenyan pilot, were on board the small aircraft that crashed on Tuesday off the coast of Kenya. The airline operating the plane, Mombasa Air Safari, reported that there were no survivors.

The Cessna Caravan aircraft had departed from Ukunda’s Diani Airport, heading to Kichwa Tembo in the Maasai Mara National Park, a popular tourist destination. Shortly after takeoff—about 40 kilometers from the airport in a wooded area—the plane crashed and caught fire.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Government Sets Up Humanitarian Council to Coordinate Aid

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Prosecutors Pledge to Fulfil Duties ‘Under All Circumstances’

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Records 78 Covid Fatalities, 578 More Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *