A couple killed and buried their Polish acquaintance in the garden of their weekend house near Debrecen

Following a night of drinking, a dispute broke out, after which the couple killed their Polish acquaintance in the garden of their weekend house near Hajdúszoboszló, the Hajdú-Bihar Chief Prosecutor’s Office informed MTI on Tuesday.

According to their statement, the county prosecutor’s office has charged the perpetrators with murder, with the woman accused of acting as an accomplice.

In its indictment, the prosecution requested that, if they plead guilty, the Debrecen Court sentence the man to 13 years and the woman to 8 years in prison, and additionally bar them from holding public office for 10 and 8 years, respectively.

The indictment states that the man met the Polish victim in England in 2013 and developed a friendly relationship. After returning to Hungary, he met the woman and moved in with her.

In August 2023, the victim contacted the man via a messaging app, and they agreed that he would travel to Hungary for a few days. The Polish man arrived at Debrecen Airport on September 27, 2023, where the couple picked him up and drove to their weekend house near Hajdúszoboszló. They spent several days there. On the night before the victim’s return, they consumed a large amount of alcohol with neighbors, and the following early morning, after the guests left, a dispute and scuffle broke out between the two men in the yard. The fight continued inside the house. The woman tried to calm them down, but the men kept wrestling. The accused pinned his acquaintance to the ground and asked for help from his partner. The woman handed him an aluminum baseball bat, which he used to strike the man twice in the back of the head. He then turned him onto his back, grabbed his throat, and began choking him until resistance ceased, causing death by asphyxiation, the prosecution stated.

The couple decided not to inform the police and instead bury the victim’s body on the property. They threw his mobile phone into the main sewer, and the woman cleaned up bloodstains and broken glass from the struggle inside the house. They told neighbors and the victim’s concerned brother that their acquaintance had already left and they did not know his whereabouts. A few days later, they purchased several bags of concrete and covered the area above the body with concrete, according to the indictment.

