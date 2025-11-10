This week: sunny and persistently foggy or misty areas possible

This week, the country may see sunny periods as well as areas with persistent fog: overnight fog and stratiform cloud cover may remain in many places during the day, where light drizzle and minor rain are also possible.

In areas where the fog and cloud cover break up, sunny weather is expected. Maximum temperatures are likely to be between 6 and 10 °C in cloudy, humid regions, and between 11 and 15 °C where the sun comes out. By the end of the week, the wind will pick up and the fog will dissipate, according to the forecast by HungaroMet Zrt.

Monday: Dense fog will dissipate only slowly, while stratiform clouds will break up and become partly cloudy, allowing the sun to shine for longer or shorter periods in most areas. Persistent cloudy weather is expected along the eastern and southeastern borders, with light rain possible. Winds will be weak to moderate. Maximum temperatures are expected between 10 and 14 °C.

Tuesday: Overnight, fog and stratiform clouds are likely to form or expand over larger areas. During the day, these may shrink only slowly in some places, while in others their dissipation will lead to sunny weather. Light drizzle may occur only in areas covered by fog or stratiform clouds. Winds will mostly be weak to moderate. Minimum temperatures are expected between −1 and +7 °C, with maximum temperatures between 9 and 15 °C.

Wednesday: Overnight, fog and stratiform clouds will spread or reform over large areas, some of which may persist throughout the day. Elsewhere, visibility will improve and the sun may come out. In persistently cloudy areas, light drizzle and occasionally minor rain are possible. Winds will generally remain weak to moderate. Minimum temperatures will range between −1 and +7 °C, and maximum temperatures between 6 and 10 °C in cloudy, humid areas, and 11–15 °C where it is sunny.

Thursday: Overnight, fog and stratiform clouds will again form or expand over large areas, some of which may stubbornly persist during the day. Elsewhere, after clouds dissipate, sunny weather is expected, especially in the southern regions. Light drizzle may occur only in persistently cloudy, foggy areas. Southerly winds may pick up only in parts of North Transdanubia. Minimum temperatures will be between −1 and +7 °C, while maximum temperatures are expected between 6 and 10 °C in cloudy, humid areas, and 11–16 °C where it is sunny.

Friday: Overnight, fog and stratiform clouds will again expand or reform, followed by shrinkage or dissipation and sunny weather during the day. Persistently cloudy and humid areas will mainly remain in the Northern Mountains, with light drizzle possible in overcast regions. Southerly winds will strengthen in parts of Transdanubia. Minimum temperatures will be between −2 and +7 °C, maximum temperatures between 11 and 18 °C in sunny areas, and 6–10 °C in persistently cloudy, humid regions.

Saturday: Overnight, stratiform clouds and fog may expand slightly, but will mostly dissipate, followed by partly to moderately cloudy weather with sunshine. The chance of precipitation is low. Winds from the southwest to south will pick up and may strengthen in some areas. Minimum temperatures will be between −2 and +8 °C, with maximum temperatures between 10 and 19 °C.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy or partly cloudy weather is expected, with occasional rain or showers in some areas. Southerly winds may be brisk, accompanied by strong gusts in places. Minimum nighttime temperatures will range from 0 to +9 °C, with maximum daytime temperatures between 7 and 16 °C.

