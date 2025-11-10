A dog is also helping university students in Debrecen with their studies

A special “student” has appeared in the classrooms of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science, and Environmental Management: Doppler, the golden retriever therapy dog, whose calm presence helps students and lecturers cope with the stress caused by exams and deadlines.

The aim of the initiative is for Doppler’s presence to support mental health and concentration, and to contribute to creating a new type of learning environment.

University life is an exciting and rich period, but exams, deadlines, and constant performance pressure often pose challenges for both students and lecturers. This is why a unique idea was launched at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science, and Environmental Management. In this special initiative, Doppler, the trainee therapy dog, together with his owner, Márta Horváth, a lecturer at the faculty, participates in classes and exams with the support of the SANSZ Foundation (Foundation for the Love of Four-Legged Helpers).

The goal is for the therapy dog’s presence to help reduce stress, support student performance, and establish a new educational environment at the faculty, where supporting mental health plays an important role alongside knowledge

said Szilvia Veres, Deputy Dean for Science at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science, and Environmental Management, to hirek.unideb.hu.

For Márta Horváth, a research assistant at the Institute of Animal Science, Biotechnology and Nature Conservation of the Faculty, interest in animal-assisted work grew out of personal experience.

“In Doppler’s presence, I am calmer, more focused, and more motivated in my work. In recent times, I have often noticed that it is difficult for both students and lecturers to maintain their emotional balance while having to constantly perform”

said Márta Horváth, who explained that according to numerous studies, the presence of a therapy dog relieves tension by lowering cortisol levels, stabilizing blood pressure, slowing the heart rate, helping the body relax, and positively influencing mood. It also improves concentration and strengthens motivation during learning. All this is especially important during everyday pressure and exam periods. This is where the idea was born to involve a dog in education, and the cooperation with the SANSZ Foundation provided the professional background and support needed to make this idea a reality.

Doppler, the nearly three-year-old golden retriever trainee therapy dog, already enjoys meeting students and lecturers. He is currently in training: getting familiar with the university environment, the atmosphere of classes, and exam situations. After completing his training, he and his owner will participate in university life as an officially certified therapy team.