Firefighters respond to 179 incidents nationwide on December 24

Nationwide, firefighters were called out to 179 incidents on December 24 this year, the National Directorate General for Disaster Management (OKF) announced on its website on Thursday.

According to the statement, firefighters were alerted to fires in 47 cases, 30 of which involved residential buildings.

In addition, they were called out 132 times to situations requiring technical rescue; in seven cases due to carbon monoxide, and on two occasions for animal rescues. One person lost their life in fires that day: an elderly woman in Hajdúszovát, on József Attila Street.

As reported, firefighters were also needed at several traffic accidents: near Algyő on Main Road 47, on the M5 motorway in the area of Táborfalva, between Győr and Győrújbarát, and in Szada.

The OKF also noted that in 23 cases firefighters were called to elderly or ill people living alone who had shown no signs of life for days, or who had fallen in their homes and were unable to get up on their own.

To prevent such cases, the statement said it is important to pay closer attention to elderly people living alone; in an emergency, the 112 emergency number can be called.