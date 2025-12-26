Mostly sunny weather is expected over the last weekend of December. However, in smaller areas, fog forming overnight may persist throughout the day. Winds will be brisk, and on Sunday they may become stormy in some places. Daytime high temperatures will range between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius, and nighttime frost will return, according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, the second day of Christmas, visibility will improve rapidly and cloud cover will continue to decrease. However, gloomier areas may reappear near the southwestern and southern borders and increasingly in the northeast as well, while elsewhere mostly thin cloud cover and sunny weather are expected. No precipitation is forecast. The wind will shift to a westerly direction, with brisk gusts possible in the Transdanubian Mountains and in northeastern regions. The highest daytime temperatures are expected to range between 2 and 7 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, clear and sunny weather is expected in most places, though in smaller areas the overnight fog—accompanied by frost deposits—and low cloud cover may persist for longer periods. Significant precipitation is unlikely. Winds turning westerly to southwesterly may occasionally strengthen. Nighttime lows will generally range between minus 5 and 0 degrees Celsius, but in frost-prone areas it may be a few degrees colder. Daytime highs are likely to range between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, broken frontal cloud cover will arrive from the north, bringing passing clouds along with several hours of sunshine. Winds will turn northerly to northwesterly and strengthen across large areas, becoming stormy in places. Snow showers may occur in a few locations. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 5 to plus 1 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures will be between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius.

