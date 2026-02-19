Meteorology: Another snowy turn expected in the weather

Another snowy turn is expected in the weather, HungaroMet Ltd. wrote on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to the post, a Mediterranean cyclone will arrive on Thursday with an extensive precipitation zone, bringing snowfall to increasingly large areas. However, forecasts remain highly uncertain regarding the expected snow depth.

On Thursday morning and late morning, a thin, melting layer of snow may form on lowlands in northeastern Transdanubia and around the capital, while temporary freezing rain cannot be ruled out in the Bakony Hills. The focus of snowfall will gradually shift toward the North Hungarian Mountains, and from Thursday evening cold air will begin flowing in from the northwest, bringing snow to the Alpokalja region as well.

On Friday, the boundary between rain and snow will move southeastward, increasing the chance of persistent, heavy snowfall and thicker, lasting snow cover in the northwestern part of the country. Precipitation will begin to ease from the northwest during the second half of the day.

They also warned that strengthening northerly winds, with gusts reaching gale force in some areas on Friday, may cause drifting snow.