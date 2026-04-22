Today is Earth Day – Events are being held across the country

A wide range of events are being organized across Hungary on Wednesday, April 22, to mark Earth Day, including an international professional conference, litter clean-ups, live plant installations, and book presentations.

Earth Day is an environmental awareness day that began as a grassroots initiative in the United States in 1970, when 25 million Americans, inspired by university student Denis Hayes, spoke out against toxic waste dumps, polluting industrial plants, vehicle emissions, and the gradual loss of natural resources.

Over the decades, the movement has grown into a global initiative, with various awareness programs organized worldwide to promote more conscious environmental protection. In 2009, the United Nations declared April 22 as International Mother Earth Day, calling on member states, international and regional organizations, civil society, and institutions to observe and promote it appropriately.

In Hungary, Earth Day has been celebrated since 1990 through increasing participation in clean-up actions organized by NGOs, the Earth Day Foundation, and local governments. Activities include cleaning forests, riverbanks, fields, and settlements, planting trees, and organizing environmental competitions. Outstanding environmental professionals are also recognized with awards such as the Pro Natura prize and commemorative plaques.

Environmentalists emphasize that everyone can contribute to protecting the planet and their own future, whether at home, at work, or in their local environment. Earth Day also serves as an opportunity for reflection on whether people treat their surroundings responsibly and what they do to support a healthier coexistence between nature and humanity.

In Budapest, the second International Capital Earth Day Conference titled “The City That Sustains” is being held at the Merlin Theatre, organized by the Budapest Municipality and the Széchenyi István College. The all-day event is opened by Gergely Karácsony, Mayor of Budapest.

At the University of Szeged, the Earth Day programs begin with a cyclists’ breakfast. The Faculty of Law and Political Sciences of the University of Pécs is hosting a conference titled “Green Future Day 2026,” while the University of Miskolc is presenting the “Earth Day Garden,” an installation featuring living plants to bring nature closer to everyday life.

In Nagykanizsa (Zala County), a litter collection event will take place, while in Martonvásár (Fejér County), the book series Scientia Selecta – Selected Science will be presented for Earth Day.

On Saturday, April 25, the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden will host programs between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., focusing on the protection of wetlands and forest ecosystems. Visitors will be able to meet animals from the Wildlife Rescue Center and take part in educational games led by zoo educators highlighting the importance of species and nature conservation as well as sustainability.

The Kaláka ensemble will also celebrate Earth Day by presenting their previously unreleased album Kupaktanács, recorded 35 years ago, in concert form on Sunday, April 26, at 11 a.m. on the outdoor stage of MOMkult. The program is part of a free nature-themed family day.

On Sunday from 10 a.m., Ferencváros will host a full-day Earth Day event at Ferenc Square (District IX), featuring interactive lectures, concerts, workshops, family games, and film screenings. A concert by Vilmos Gryllus begins at 3 p.m., and the nature film Mountain Music 2 by Balázs Szendőfi will be screened at 4 p.m.

(MTI)