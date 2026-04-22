Serious healthcare fraud case: 76 charges brought against him in Hungary over the state subsidy program

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against 76 individuals involved in unlawfully claiming social security subsidies for medical devices.

According to the indictment, the management of a company based in Békéscsaba operated a criminal organization. Within this network, recruited doctors and nurses—through consultations organized by the company—frequently prescribed orthopedic shoes and other medical aids to patients without proper medical justification. In several cases, even patients with prosthetic limbs were directed to obtain necessary devices through the same company.

Between January 2018 and December 2022, the distributing company received more than 4.5 billion forints (over €11 million) in social security subsidies illegally. Bribed doctors and employees of various social institutions were given unlawful benefits in the form of cash or vouchers.

As part of asset recovery efforts, investigators have frozen nearly 200 million forints in bank accounts, along with two properties and seven vehicles.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Chief Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against all 76 suspects at the Gyula Regional Court. Among them, 10 company executives, 8 doctors, and 1 assistant are charged with large-scale budget fraud and bribery related to healthcare services. An additional 28 doctors and 30 employees face charges of accepting bribes under aggravated circumstances.

Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences and fines for members of the criminal organization, while those who accepted bribes may face suspended prison sentences and financial penalties. Significant asset confiscation has also been proposed.

In addition, 27 other suspects—mainly institutional employees—have been granted conditional suspension by the prosecution. Under this arrangement, proceedings against them may be terminated if they repay the unlawful benefits they received.

Photo: police.hu