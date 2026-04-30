🇺🇸 Hungarian High Schools Invited to Apply for “America Days” Program

The U.S. Embassy in Budapest has announced a new opportunity for Hungarian high schools to apply for the “America Days” program, a full-day event designed to introduce students and teachers to American culture, history, and educational opportunities through engaging and interactive activities.

The program will be co-organized by the Embassy and selected schools, offering participants a unique insight into the work of the Embassy as well as study and exchange opportunities in the United States. As part of the initiative, schools will host a talk by an American diplomat, including a Q&A session, receive guidance from an EducationUSA advisor on studying in the U.S., and gain access to English teaching materials provided by the Regional English Language Office. Participants will also receive U.S.-themed gifts.

In addition to the Embassy-supported activities, participating schools are expected to design their own creative programs showcasing different aspects of American life. Suggested ideas include quizzes on U.S. history or geography, American food presentations, sports events, and musical performances. Applications that involve collaboration with local governments, media, or other institutions will be given priority.

To apply, schools must submit a brief introduction, at least four creative program ideas, a draft schedule for the day, and details about any collaborating partners. Programs can be scheduled between September and December 2026 or February and June 2027.

The application deadline is May 15, 2026, and applicants will be notified of the results by May 30. Schools are encouraged to apply with innovative and engaging concepts.