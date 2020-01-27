Music Production Course in English kicking off in February

Do you have a plenty of song ideas, catchy lyrics, cool chord progressions? Or do just simply love music and feel brave enough to explore and improve your creativity?

Then this Music Production Course is something you will like! It is a special course in English, held in the city centre, designed for foreign people living in Debrecen.

Here you can learn how to compose your songs from the beginning to the end, no matter what genre you love. You will be able to record, mix and master your tracks at home to get a professional sound design at the end of your creative work.

Your guru, who has taught music production in California and India as well, will guide you through this process and lets you learn the ins and outs of the relevant recording and mixing programs (Ableton, FL Studio) and plug-ins.

If you feel up to learning something new or deepen your knowledge, confirm your participation at our FB event and come to our Open Day where you can ask questions and get to know the course leader and other participants.

Venue: Ifjúsági Ház, Simonffy utca 21., 3rd floor (RockSuli)

Date: 2 February, 1-4 pm.

Contact us:

hangforrasprodukcio@gmail.com

https://www.hangforras.com/?lang=en

+36 70 6299089

More info/ FB event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/785047498682378/

pixabay