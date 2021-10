Visit the scariest ice disco of the year!

Date: Saturday (30th October) 6:00 pm

Venue: Ica Skate Hall, Debrecen (33. Derék street)

Program: Halloween Ice Party with DJ Tokai

Put on your scariest halloween costume and visit the most unique party of the year at the Ice Skate Hall of Debrecen on Derék street.

