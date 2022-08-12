Sziget Festival Opens With 95,000 Visitors

Budapest’s Sziget Festival opened with a full house of 95,000 visitors on its first day on Wednesday, featuring a concert by Dua Lipa on the event’s main stage. Organisers said in a statement that ticket sales suggested similarly large audiences for concerts on Friday and Saturday, too.

On Friday Stromae and Justin Bieber, while on Saturday Calvin Harris and Lewis Capaldi will be the festival’s main attractions. The statement noted that in the 30 years of the festival’s history tickets had been sold out for Faithless in 2001, Rihanna, Sia, and the Muse in 2016, and Ed Sheeran in 2019.

hungarymatters.hu

MTI