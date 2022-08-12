Sziget Festival Opens With 95,000 Visitors

Party Zone
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Sziget Festival Opens With 95,000 Visitors

Budapest’s Sziget Festival opened with a full house of 95,000 visitors on its first day on Wednesday, featuring a concert by Dua Lipa on the event’s main stage. Organisers said in a statement that ticket sales suggested similarly large audiences for concerts on Friday and Saturday, too.

 

On Friday Stromae and Justin Bieber, while on Saturday Calvin Harris and Lewis Capaldi will be the festival’s main attractions. The statement noted that in the 30 years of the festival’s history tickets had been sold out for Faithless in 2001, Rihanna, Sia, and the Muse in 2016, and Ed Sheeran in 2019.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

MTI

Related Posts

Sziget Matches Pre-Pandemic Headliner Budget

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Sziget Festival Opens With 95,000 Visitors

Tóháti Zsuzsa

2nd Day of Jazz and Wine in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *