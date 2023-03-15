Robbie Williams showed his naked butt in Budapest

As part of his European tour, the world-famous singer performed in Budapest at the Papp László Sportarena on March 14.

Robbie Williams arrived on stage shortly after 21:00 after Lufthaus, appearing during Hey Wow Yeah Yeah, followed by Let Me Entertain You. The singer really entertained us from the first moment to the last.

In order for everyone to be in the picture, our protagonist made it known at the very beginning that he is indeed the wonderful Robbie fucking Williams, and immediately afterward he “introduced” his band and, of course, his butt, writes Index. Robbie Williams’ backside was also shown on the giant projector so that everyone could take a close look at his body part.

The singer closed the concert and involved his fans in the production. He would randomly pick people out of the crowd and invite them on stage, but sometimes he would climb down for a hug. In addition to the shock jokes, Robbie Williams also brought up serious topics, so he also talked about what it was like to leave Take That, but he also talked about his alcohol problems. He said that at that time he got used to it because he was unable to handle the sudden success, he also struggled with mental problems, and it was his wife and his audience who saved him.

This is how Robbie Williams thanked Budapest for last night on his social media page:

Budapest: thank you so much, it was magical to be back with you all x

– wrote the singer in his post, who also shared some photos from his arena concert.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Facebook/Robbie Williams