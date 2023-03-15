Debrecen police are looking for witnesses to an accident

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department 09010/647/2023. Police is prosecuting under the criminal charge of negligent causing of a road accident due to the suspicion of committing a misdemeanor.

According to the investigation data, a man was driving his car in Debrecen, on Honvéd Street on March 8, 2023, at 5:18 p.m. When the driver reached the intersection of Csemete utca with his vehicle, he turned right and collided with a man riding a scooter at the designated pedestrian crossing. The scooter rider fell and, according to the primary medical opinion, suffered serious injuries.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day, or 06-80 /555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu