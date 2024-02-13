Balaton Sound: Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Meduza, Maceo Plex will be there

Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Meduza and Maceo Plex are among the almost thirty new performers announced on Tuesday by Heineken Balaton Sound.

The popular electronic festival will be held this year from July 3 to 6 in Zamárdi.

“Our aim is to offer a wide selection of the electronic music scene. At the beach festival, the forefront of mainstream electronic music will take place in the same way as the best of underground electronica. With the names just announced, the list of hard techno and hardstyle performers will be strengthened,” quoted Anna Filutás, Heineken Communication sent to MTI by Balaton Sound’s project manager.

She said that the Belgian DJ, Amelie Lens, will come to Zamárdi, who will perform at Sound for the first time, and who gave birth to her first child last December. The Swedish Adam Beyer, who has been an outstanding performer on the techno scene for decades, will be there at the festival, the Italian Meduza, which produces the largest global streaming in the history of music, and the Cuban-American DJ Maceo Plex, whose new album was released last December, will perform. Vintage Culture, Stephan Bodzin will also perform, the hard techno line will be strengthened by 999999999, Sara Landry or the new generation French dj, Trym.

Several changes await visitors at this year’s Sound. The main entrance will be in a new location, the location of the main stage will be changed, providing a more comfortable space for the large audience. The one-kilometer long stretch of beach is still part of the festival, which awaits festival-goers with waterside locations, beach parties, and water games for four days day and night.

“On the main stage in the new location, the programs will entertain the audience until dawn, and on the last day we will close with an end show, performed by Q-dance, a returning Dutch organizing team outstanding in the harder styles of electronic dance music,” said Anna Filutás.

Among the performers announced on Tuesday are Zomboy, Borgore, Brina Knauss, Reinier Zonneveld, the Mathame duo, Kölsch, Fjaak, IDM, Mind Against, Qreator, the Sound Rush duo, Ran- D and Warface, Sefa Vlaarkamp and DV8. Also performing on Sound are Juliet Fox, Nusha, Space 92 x POPOF present: Turbulences, Miss Monique, Alison Wonderland and Sam Feldt.

The organizers have already announced Marshmello, Paul Kalkbrenner, James Hype, Purple Disco Machine or Timmy Trumpet, among others, at this year’s Balaton Sound.

(MTI)