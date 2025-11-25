Marilyn Manson to perform in Budapest again next summer

Next summer, Marilyn Manson will return to Hungary for a concert. The American rock star, known for his provocative and controversial performances, along with his band, will take the stage at Budapest Park on July 22, 2026.

The band resumed touring last year with their twelfth studio album, One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1.

Next year, they will return to Hungary after nearly a decade, the organizer Live Nation announced to MTI on Tuesday.

Marilyn Manson was formed in 1989. The band—and its lead singer, born Brian Hugh Warner—derived their name by combining Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson. Warner, who initially worked as a journalist, believed that both the sex symbol and the cult killer were mere sensational figures for the media.

This choice signaled the band’s dual intent to shock the public while also offering critique. Their first album was released in 1994 on Trent Reznor’s (Nine Inch Nails) newly launched label. Their second album, Antichrist Superstar, released in 1996, brought them international fame. Marilyn Manson recently hinted on Instagram that their thirteenth studio album will arrive soon, so audiences in Budapest might hear songs from it as well.

This will be Manson’s first international tour since actress Evan Rachel Wood, and later multiple other women, accused him of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse. No charges were ultimately filed due to statute of limitations and insufficient evidence.

The provocative and controversial performer last played at Budapest Park in 2017, and prior to that at the VOLT Festival in 2009.

In addition to music, Marilyn Manson is active in other art forms: he paints and has appeared in several films and TV series.

(MTI)