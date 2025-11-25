Christmas melodies and classical works fill the Forum shopping center in Debrecen

For four weeks, students from the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen will perform at the local Forum shopping center on Csapó Street: the first concert takes place on November 25, and the last on December 19, on the stage set up by the shopping center’s Christmas tree, the university’s press office informed MTI.

According to the statement, nearly a hundred faculty members and students will perform on the Forum stage, enchanting shoppers with around twenty classical music concerts and sharing the intimate atmosphere of Christmas.

As Advent approaches, the goal is to make the often stressful and hectic gift-shopping experience more enjoyable and festive by offering visitors high-quality classical music performances at the Csapó Street center.

The “Klassz Karácsony” (Classic Christmas) series will feature not only Christmas melodies but also numerous classical compositions performed by solo students, chamber ensembles of the Faculty of Music, and students from the popular music institute.

“We train performing artists and want to provide as many opportunities as possible for talented young musicians to showcase their skills publicly,” the statement quotes Judit Váradi, university professor and head of the faculty’s artistic management office, who added that this initiative combines quality content with opportunity, as faculty members and students appear on the Forum Debrecen stage at the center’s invitation.

Ajtony Átányi, the center manager, emphasized that classical music is a special guest at the shopping center and expressed hope that this initiative will reach and touch as many shoppers as possible. He also pointed out that the series could continue in the future.

(MTI)

Photo: unideb.hu