Three traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 16 December in numbers:

The police caught fifteen people and took another twenty to various police stations on 16 December 2019.

Nine perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and five people were taken to police stations on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

One person was taken to a police station for staying illegally in the country.

Four people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in seven cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which two resulted in minor injuries and one in serious ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu