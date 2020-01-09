Twelve people arrested by the police

Events of 8 January in numbers:

The police caught twelve people and took another sixteen to various police stations on 8 January 2020.

Nine perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. One foreign person was taken to a police station for staying illegally in the country.

Seven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eleven cases.

There was one traffic accident that resulted in minor injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu