Twelve people arrested by the police

Police
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Twelve people arrested by the police

Events of 8 January in numbers:

The police caught twelve people and took another sixteen to various police stations on 8 January 2020.

Nine perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. One foreign person was taken to a police station for staying illegally in the country.

Seven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eleven cases.

There was one traffic accident that resulted in minor injuries.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Be aware

Nagy Sándor

Police news: Summary for 26 December

Kurucz Judit

Five traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *