59-Year-Old Local Man Went Missing

Police are looking for Béla Kovács who was last seen on 23rd December, 2019.

59-year-old Béla Kovács went missing on 23rd December, 2019 at about 11:00 am when he left his home in Debrecen and has not been seen by anyone since then.

He is 184 cm tall, 70-75 kg, and has short, grey hair and mustache. He left his home by bicycle wearing black trousers, black shoes and a black coat.

In case you know anything about his whereabouts, contact the police on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 107, 06-52/457-040, 06-80/555-111.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu