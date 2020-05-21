Twelve people arrested by the police

Events of 20 May in numbers:

The police caught twelve people and took another thirteen to various police stations on 20 May 2020.

Nine perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

One foreign person was taken to a police station for staying illegally in the country.

Thirteen people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in seven cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which all resulted in minor injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu