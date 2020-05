Two men have been stabbed on Sunday morning in Gyula, Békés county, one of the victims died on the spot.

On Sunday morning, a woman alerted the police in Gyula (Békés county) saying that there was a man in her garden who had been stabbed, and there was another victim on the street, in front of her house. When the police arrived on the scene, they managed to catch the attacker, however, circumstances of the murder are still unknown. Police are investigating.

police.hu