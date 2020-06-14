Eight people arrested by the police

Events of 13 June in numbers:

The police caught eight people and took another twenty-one to various police stations on 13 June 2020.

Seven perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Five people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in thirteen cases.

There were four traffic accidents from which two resulted in severe injuries and two in minor ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu