Police Warn Hospitals, Businesses of Phishing Risk

The police have launched an investigation into fake emails sent to hospitals, state-run institutions and companies using the name of the National Public Health Centre, promising free protective gear and asking for data in return.

Speaking at the daily online press conference of the operative board coordinating efforts against coronavirus, Kristóf Gál, a spokesman for the national police, warned that attachments to the email should not be opened.

Róbert Kiss, a member of the board, said that 8,834 people are in official home quarantine. So far, 437 criminal procedures have been launched on suspicion of violating coronavirus-related regulations, 132 cases of fraud and 25 cases of spreading rumours, Kiss said. Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, welcomed that the number of people recovered from Covid-19 is continuously increasing, standing at 2,447, well over the number of 1,051 active cases.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay