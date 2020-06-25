Drunk Driver Crashes Into Street Flower Box in Debrecen

The man was driving without a driving license, and he did not even have the compulsory motor third party liability insurance.

Local police were alerted on 24th June that a man had crashed into a street flower box with his car in Debrecen city centre. When the police arrived on the site, they found the driver sleeping in the car. The policemen woke the man up and used an alcohol probe against him, indicating a positive value.

The inspection also revealed that the resident of Tiszacsege did not have a driving license, nor was there a compulsory motor third party liability insurance on the car he was driving. Police arrested the man. The Debrecen Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against him for violating the rules of driving without a license and for suspected driving while intoxicated.

debreceninap.hu