Hungarian Army Buys Embraer Aircraft

The Hungarian army is purchasing two KC-390 military transport aircraft from Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer, the secretariat of government commissioner Gáspár Maróth said. Representatives of the two partners signed the sale and purchase agreement on Tuesday, the statement said. The airplanes, which are capable of carrying up to 23 tonnes of cargo, will arrive in Hungary in 2023-2024, the statement added. The transaction will complement the A319 and Falcon 7X aircraft, capable mainly of personnel transport, which were acquired in 2018, Maróth said in the statement. Embraer Defense and Security chairman-CEO Jackson Schneider noted that Hungary is the second European and NATO member country after Portugal to buy KC-390s.

 

