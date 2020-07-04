Egyptian National Indicted On Human Smuggling Charges

The Komárom district prosecutor’s office has pressed charges against an Egyptian national who attempted to smuggle four Syrians from Hungary to Austria.

The defendant is believed to have picked up the Syrians in the early hours of Jan. 13 with a vehicle with an Austrian licence plate before being apprehended by police on the M1 motorway near Ács, in north-western Hungary, the Komárom-Esztergom County Chief Prosecutor’s Office said. The prosecution is seeking a prison sentence of 2 years and 6 months for the man along with an expulsion from Hungary for a period of 3 years after serving his sentence, on the condition that he pleads guilty at the arraignment.

hungarymatters.hu

