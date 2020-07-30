Police: Father Did Not Kidnap Children in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

According to the announcement of the Hungarian police, Martin Ariel Vassallo (41) did not kidnap his two children – 5-year-old Carolina Vassallo and her 7-year-old brother Martin Vassallo – last Sunday in Debrecen.

Based on several court decisions, including Hungarian ones, the father was able to legally take his children. The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters has revoked the ordered warrant of caption in view of the information obtained, but is still investigating the circumstances of the case.

debrecninap.hu

