Girl (5) and Boy (7) Kidnapped in Debrecen

5-year-old Carolina Vassallo and her 7-year-old brother Martin Vassallo were kidnapped by their father in Debrecen on Sunday afternoon (26th July).

Their father Martin Ariel Vassallo (41) took the children from a theme park in Debrecen on Sunday afternoon at about 1:00 pm.

The little girl is about 120 cm tall, 20 kg, has blond hair and blue eyes. She was wearing blue shorts, trainers and a T-shirt.

Her brother Martin Vassallo is about 125-130 cm, 23 kg, has blond hair and green eyes. He was wearing trainers, grey shorts and a blue T-shirt.

Their father Martin Ariel Vassallo is 41 years old, 182 cm tall, sporty, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing grey jeans and a red T-shirt when he put the children with the help of two other men into a car and drove away with them.

In case you know anything about their whereabouts or in case you see them, please contact the police on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 107, 06-52/457-040 or 06-80/555-111.

debreceninap.hu