Editorial board of Index and more than 70 staff members resign

On Friday, three leading editors of Index, Attila Tóth-Szenesi, Veronika Munk, and János Haász have initiated the termination of their employment at Index, they were followed by more than 70 journalists.

The reason behind their decision was that László Bodolai, the president of the board of Index.hu Zrt. has fired the former editor-in-chief Szabolcs Dull and has refused to reinstate him in order to secure the independence and future of Index despite the request from the site’s editorial staff.

“For years, we’ve been saying that there are two conditions for the independent operation of Index: that there be no external influence on the content we publish or the structure and composition of our staff. Firing Szabolcs Dull has violated our second condition. His dismissal is a clear interference in the composition of our staff, and we cannot regard it any other way but as an overt attempt to apply pressure on Index.hu.”

Under these circumstances, following Bodolai’s decision, the editorial board deemed that the conditions for independent operation are no longer in place and have initiated the termination of their employment.

index.hu

pixabay