Fourteen people arrested by the police

Police
Events of 4 October in numbers:

The police caught fourteen people and took another five to various police stations on 4 October 2020.

Eight perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and three people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. Three people were taken to police stations for staying illegally in the country.

Five people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in seven cases.

There was one traffic accident that resulted in minor injuries.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu

