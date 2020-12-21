Actions in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Hajdú-Bihar county police officers have acted at the scene of three road traffic accidents involving personal injuries, one of which ended in a serious injury and two in a minor injury.

The service staff caught four people, two of whom were convicted of a crime, one on the basis of a circular against him and one foreigner on the basis of illegal stay in the country.

Police caught 14 people, seven of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in four cases.