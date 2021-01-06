14-Year-Old Girl Went Missing in Püspökladány

Róza Diána Tóth has gone missing on 16th November, 2020.

The young girl disappeared from her home in Püspökladány on 16th November, 2020. She is about 165 cm tall, 60 kg, sporty and has long blonde hair and brown eyes. The last time she was seen, she was wearing a red raincoat, blue jeans and black shoes.

In case you know anything about the girl’s whereabouts, please contact the police in person (2. Baross street, Püspökladány) or on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 06-80/555-111, 06-52/457-040.

debreceninap.hu