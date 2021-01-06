Huge Price Changes Expected at Gas Stations

Since November, the price of 95 petrol has risen by 22 forints and the price of diesel by 30 forints, and this trend continues.

Yesterday, a barrel of Brent-type crude oil was sold at a price more than $ 53. The last time it was sold for this amount of money was in March last year, the world market price of oil was still $ 37 in the fall.



According to Tamás Pletser analyst, the price of oil began to rise because of the news of the recovery, the increase is driven by the appearance of vaccines and thus the news of recovery from the epidemic.

Eszter Bujdos managing director of holtankoljak.hu, is expecting a further price increase during the upcoming weeks, with a total of HuF 10-15. With this, the price of 95 petrol is again close to 400 forints.

debreceninap.hu