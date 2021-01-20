A young man was beaten with an iron pipe in Létavértes – this is the reason behind the attack

The police received a report on April 15, 2020, around 00:00 o’clock, that two young people in Létavértes had been abused by unknown people on street. The officers immediately went to the scene, where they found a man lying on the ground who apparently had serious injuries. Ambulance staff took the man with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

The on-site inspection, as well as the data collection, soon led to results, and police identified four local men who could be linked to the crime.

According to the investigation, the victim and his friend were attacked for a previous disagreement. The attackers hit the young men with iron pipes and sticks. The 19-year-old man suffered serious life-threatening injuries while his friend escaped the abuse with minor injuries.

Investigators interrogated a 38-year-old man as well as his son, an 18-year-old boy, and two companions, a 33-year-old and a 40-year-old local resident as suspects and then detained them in criminal custody.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters investigated the suspects on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing an attempted homicide, committing an armed crime, and committing a criminal attempt to commit serious bodily harm. During the investigation phase of the criminal proceedings, the police took the necessary procedural steps and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

debreceninap.hu