A man tried to get through the cold weather in a camping tent near Debrecen

Fortunately, the police did not let him stay there.

The Activity Management Center of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters received a report on 18 January 2021 around 3 pm that a camping tent was seen in the field near the section of the main road No. 35 between Debrecen and Józsa, in which someone is presumably present.

The center immediately sent a police officer to the area, where he found a man lying on the ground near the tent. The district commissioner gave the cold man some hot tea and then handed him to the ambulance staff arriving in the meantime, who took him to the hospital.

police.hu